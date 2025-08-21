Eagles Lose Second-Year Wideout For The Season
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles second-year wide receiver Johnny Wilson will be undergoing season-ending surgery, according to a league source.
Wilson suffered a significant injury to his knee and ankle during Tuesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex in a friendly-fire incident during a backed-up drill for the offense.
Wilson was rolled up on from behind by left guard Brett Toth while engaged with a block. The Florida State product hobbled to the injury tent with the help of a trainer while not putting any weight on his left leg.
The lengthy second-year wideout was ultimately carted into the NovaCare Complex a short time later.
Already valued by the Eagles for his blocking ability and special teams acumen, the 6-foot-6, 228-pound Wilson was also having a strong summer as a receiver, often shining in contested-catch opportunities and on back-shoulder throws.
By coincidence, the Eagles had acquired former Houston WR John Metchie, who made his practice debut in the session Wilson was injured in, so the numbers game still looks strong at the position for Philadelphia.
With the initial cut to 53 set for Aug. 26, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, and Metchie look locked in as the top four with second-year player Ainias Smith, undrafted rookie Darius Cooper, and return specialist Avery Williams likely battling for two spots.
Wilson will be placed on season-ending IR.
The numbers at WR, though, don’t reflect Wilson’s projected role in what is a run-heavy offense built on the foundation of All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley.
The player who could somewhat mirror some of what Wilson could do, at least from a flex position is second-year tight end E.J. Jenkins, who is battling with free-agent pickup Kylen Granson for the TE3 position.
From a WR perspective, it's hard to duplicate what Wilson offers as a blocker, which was highlighted on one receiver screen in camp to Dotson when Wilson was able to wall off the inside pursuit and turn a short gain into a double-digit one.
In his rookie season as a sixth-round pick, Wilson, 24, played in 20 games, including all four in the postseason run to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
Wilson started four games in the regular season and one in the playoffs, catching five passes for 38 yards and a touchdown on Nov. 10 at Dallas. He played in 32% of the team's offensive snaps in the regular season and 15% in the postseason.
