Eagles Training Camp Stock Market: The 2025 Bulls And Bears
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles finished up their training camp portion of the calendar on Wednesday after 18 practices and two preseason games. Eagles On SI had boots on the ground for all 20 data points to assess who helped their cause and who went backward with Friday's preseason finale at the New York Jets looming before the initial cut to 53 set for Aug. 26.
THE BULLS:
CB Quinyon Mitchell - The second-year CB spent his summer shadowing the top receiver for much of camp, whether they were lining up at X or Z, and proved to be extremely sticky in coverage to the point that on the rare opportunities Mitchell was beaten, it seemed like a notable occurrence to jot down in the notebook.
Mitchell was the best pure football player in Eagles' camp this summer and could be ready to make a run at All-Pro recognition.
DT Moro Ojomo - The third-year defensive tackle got so many positive reviews this summer that he might be up for an Oscar. You rarely lose a $26 million player in free agency like Milton Williams and not be all that concerned about the next man up, but Ojomo is too good to fail.
LB Jihaad Campbell - Considering defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn’t think he would see Campbell, who was coming off March labrum surgery, until sometime in August, the prevailing thought was that the first-round pick would need a ramp-up period before taking on his role in the defense.
Instead, Campbell was ready to go Day 1 of camp and seems to be on track to be a starter opposite Zack Baun on the second level against Dallas on Sept. 4. A rangy, athletic marvel, Campbell is a handful going downhill and the idea of unleashing the South Jersey native as a blitzer in condensed areas like the red zone is coming.
LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - Trotter is a victim of circumstance in that Campbell has such a high ceiling as a player. In a parallel universe where the first-round pick needed more time to rehab his shoulder injury, Trotter would have inspired nothing but confidence with his summer as a more traditional LB with tremendous instincts.
WR Jahan Dotson - In a summer where both A.J Brown and Devonta Smith missed time with soft tissue injuries, Dotson stepped up and made plays on an almost daily basis. He's the best WR3 of the Nick Sirianni era in Philadelphia.
WR Darius Cooper - The undrafted rookie from Tarleton State was the talk of camp and put himself in a position to make the 53. Some have called him a lock. I will not go that far because there are technical parts to playing the position for Sirianni that Cooper hasn't quite mastered, but the Eagles absolutely want to keep working with him.
A spot on the 53 will come down to whether or not GM Howie Roseman believes Cooper can get through waivers.
QB Tanner McKee - McKee was so good in the preseason opener against Cincinnati that he joined the deference club for the second game against Cleveland.
A finger injury has slowed McKee in recent days, but the 6-foot-6 Stanford product has already earned the trust of the coaching staff and more than validated the idea of trading 2024 backup Kenny Pickett to the Browns.
RB Will Shipley - Shipley has looked slick as a runner and especially as a receiver this summer. The second-year RB is in line to replace Kenny Gainwell as the third-down back and in a different offense, looks like the kind of back who could generate 70 or 80 receptions.
RG Tyler Steen - The projected competition at right guard never even materialized, with Steen taking the first-team reps from start to finish. At times he's struggled with Ojomo in pass protection, but his run blocking has fit in nicely with his star linemates.
QB Jalen Hurts - It hasn't been a dynamic offensive summer for the Eagles, but there have been few reps where the projected first team has taken the field together. Despite that, Hurts has looked more comfortable and self-assured than ever before.
THE BEARS
CB Kelee Ringo - Ringo failed to seize the chance to win the vacant outside cornerback spot opposite Mitchell to the point GM Howie Roseman went outside the organization and took a flyer on Jakorian Bennett, who ironically was selected one spot ahead of Ringo in the 2023 draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Veteran Adoree’ Jackson was getting the vast majority of first-team reps by the end of camp, and Ringo ended things on the sideline with a quad injury.
DT Ty Robinson - This is admittedly somewhat unfair because most of the hype on Robinson was fan-driven but the Day 3 pick had a tough time adjusting to the pro level where technique and fundamentals set players apart. The good news is that if Robinson develops the tricks of the trade, his impressive athleticism should start to stand out.
OG Kenyon Green - The idea that Green, the 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft, would be this year's Mekhi Becton never materialized.
Green never even got a shot to push Steen at right guard, and a shoulder injury kept him out to the point that a 53-man roster spot looks like a long shot.
Green returned this week and was getting second-team reps at LG, but remember that Pro Bowl starter Landon Dickerson is out after meniscus surgery. Brett Toth, Darian Kinnard, and rookie Drew Kendall, who is now cross-training at LG, look like they are ahead of Green.
Edge defender Azeez Ojulari - Ojulari made a couple of plays when the Browns were in town, but other that, he's been very quiet with fellow dart throw Josh Uche getting more praise from Fangio.
OL Trevor Keegan - The Eagles are trying to cross-train Keegan at center to increase his versatility. That's not gone well due to snapping issues, and Keegan doesn't seem as high on Jeff Stoutland's list as Kinnard, Toth, or Kendall when it comes to interior backups.
OL Kendall Lamm - The veteran tackle has extensive experience, but when Jordan Mailata went down with a concussion this week, it was Matt Pryor moving over from the right side to handle the LT reps.
That and the realization that Jeff Stoutland and the Eagles want to work with rookies Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams means Lamm is facing a tough numbers game.
Edge defender Antwaun Powell-Ryland - Despite the lack of depth on the edge, the sixth-round rookie barely registered as a blip over the summer, and he will likely start on the practice squad.
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson - It's a good idea to be cautious when ripping QBs getting third-team reps because they tend to be a disaster area worthy of FEMA support due to a host of issues.
DTR makes the list because when McKee began missing time with his finger injury, rookie Kyle McCord got virtually all of the second-team reps, a clear indication that Roseman is keeping the sixth-round pick away from the waiver wire.