Eagles Make Head-Scratching Pick In New Mock Draft From Top NFL Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles could target multiple positions with the 32nd overall pick, but cornerback wouldn't be one of them... right?
Well, you'd think so, especially have Philly drafted cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with their first two picks last year. Nevertheless, in his first mock draft for ESPN, insider Peter Schrager has the Eagles using their first-round pick on Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
"The Eagles took cornerbacks with their first- and second-round picks a year ago, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't add to the defensive backfield considering the turnover this offseason," Schrager wrote in a piece published Wednesday.
"Hairston is a speedster -- he ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine -- who is just scratching the surface of his talent."
Ultimately, you never can have enough talent in the defensive backfield -- especially in today's NFL. And it's true that Eagles could use help at corner following the offseason departure of Darius Slay.
However, the clearly have a greater need on the front seven, which should be the priority at 32nd overall. In, fact, multiple mock drafts have the Eagles using their first pick on a top EDGE prospect.
