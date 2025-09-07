Eagles Massive Offer For Packers' Micah Parsons Revealed
The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the team's that were the most interested in former Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Parsons was traded right before the 2025 National Football League season began. The Cowboys shipped him to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks and Pro Bowler Kenny Clark. Reports have been popping up over the last week about how involved the Eagles were in the trade chatter. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news before the Eagles took on the Cowboys on Thursday.
"One team that made a strong play this summer to try to trade for All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was none other than the Philadelphia Eagles, per league sources," Schefter said. "The Eagles called the Cowboys to see if they could acquire Parsons and bring him back to Pennsylvania. But the Cowboys had no interest in trading Parsons in the division, especially to the defending Super-Bowl champion Eagles, whom they open with tonight."
Stories have been coming out left and right over the last few days about Philadelphia's interest in Parsons. On Sunday, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer revealed the Eagles' reported offer for Parsons.
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly were interested in Micah Parsons
"The team that actually threw in the biggest offer was the Philadelphia Eagles," Glazer said. "For two ones, a three, a five, amongst other things. Obviously didn't want to trade him in the division. But the Green Bay Packers, they chimed in early, they kept with it, and Kenny Clark is what made the difference for Dallas."
That's pretty surprising, but Howie Roseman hasn't gotten his reputation as one of the most aggressive general managers for nothing. Parsons is a game-changing talent and clearly was available. Philadelphia isn't afraid to try to make a move, but the Cowboys weren't willing to get involved with the Eagles.
The most interesting part is that Parsons landed that mega contract after the trade. The Eagles' seemingly don't have a ton of cap space, but clearly the team was willing to make a splash.