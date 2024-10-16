Eagles May Need To Think About Defensive Change
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles may have a problem in the middle of their defense.
If you were just reading the box score you might feel that third-year middle linebacker Nakobe Dean was pretty active in Sunday's 20-16 win over Cleveland with a team-high 12 tackles (seven solo).
The efficacy of the production is the issue with Pro Football Focus grading out Dean as the worst of the 19 Eagles' defenders who played against the Browns.
Overall, Dean is No. 78 of the 81 inside linebackers who've played enough to be ranked this season.
The issues stem from when Dean is in space vs. when the former Butkus Award winner at Georgia is attacking downhill.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio noted that Dean was forced into some "tough duty" when it comes to dealing with Deshaun Watson in space but acknowledged the troubles in space, both in coverage and tackling, has been an issue.
"I think some of those, particularly with Deshaun Watson in space, he's got a long list of guys that have missed him in space. So, it's a tough duty," Fangio said before admitting, "I do think he can do better, not bite on the pump fake, et cetera. But those are hard tackles, and it's definitely an area that he needs to improve on."
There is no groundswell at this point from the Eagles when it comes to contemplating a potential change. That said, the sample size is getting larger and if the inefficiencies continue for another few weeks, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Fangio trying to get rookie fifth-round pick Jeremiah Trotter Jr. some rotational reps or perhaps even special-teams standout Ben VanSumeren.
"I feel like I’m very prepared," Trotter said when asked about elevating to the backup position once the Eagles released veteran Devin White. "I have coaches, teammates, veteran guys who all through training camp up until now have been in my ear helping me out getting me tips.
"I try to every week prepare like I’m going to take every single snap so if I have to step in I don’t miss a beat and can help put my team and make the most of the plays I get out there if that opportunity comes."
MORE NFL: Eagles' DC: Nick Sirianni's Involvement 'Wasn't A Defensive Call'