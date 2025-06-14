Ex-Eagles Star Fires Another Shot At Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles moved on from safety CJ Gardner-Johnson this offseason and there has been a lot of shade ever since.
There's been a handful of comments, including recently when he threw some shade at the team and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Gardner-Johnson continued the noise recently on Instagram live and said he doesn't think Philadelphia will win a Super Bowl without him.
He was reading comments and one read: "You won't see another ring without Philly."
"That's crazy," Gardner-Johnson responded. "They probably won't see one without me. (Explicit) you talking about. You saw what happened when I left. I'm popping now. (Explicit) you talking about, I'm glad I'm in Texas. They say everything is better in Texas."
You can check out the clip right here.
It certainly seems like there isn't much love loss between Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles after Philadelphia opted to traded him for a package that brought back former first rounder Kenyon Green to the Eagles.
The Eagles drafted safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and he's likely to pick up a big role right away with Gardner-Johnson no longer in town. There are other safeties still available in free agency who could help, like Justin Simmons. All in all, there should be a little less drama now, although Gardner-Johnson did have a great year in 2024. The Eagles have to make up for a lot of production now.
More NFL: Eagles' Jalen Hurts Projected For Game-Breaking Season