Eagles' Nick Sirianni Hints At Super Bowl Changes
The Philadelphia Eagles know a thing or two about facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
When the Eagles and Chiefs hit the field on Sunday, Feb. 9 it will be the second time the two teams have done so over the last three years. The Eagles and Chiefs faced each other in the Super Bowl in 2023 as well.
Kansas City came out on top in 2023, 38-35. Jalen Hurts looked like an absolute superstar in the contest. He had 304 passing yards and a touchdown. Hurts also rushed for 70 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. It wasn't enough to overcome the Chiefs, though.
Philadelphia has a chance at revenge and head coach Nick Sirianni already hinted that some changes could be on the way thanks to the experience of facing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in 2023.
"Yeah, obviously you go through everything,” Sirianni said as transcribed by Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper. “I won’t get into details there of what we’re changing, but after each week, you talk about what you can do better and what you did well. That’s a constant every Monday. That’s what we did after 2022 as well. So we have notes that we’re going through and that we’ve been going through.
"Couple tweaks here and there of what we will do differently, and a couple things that will stay the same. Of course any time you go through any situation like that, you take notes like that and you try to get better from each circumstance you go through."
The Eagles have a chance at history but to get there they are going to have to stop the Chiefs from winning their third straight title.
More NFL: Eagles' Kellen Moore 'Most Likely' Option For Dysfunctional NFC Team