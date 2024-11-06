Eagles Nick Sirianni OK With Eagles Inactivity At Trade Deadline
PHILADELPHIA – This is it. These are your 2024 Philadelphia Eagles. There were no additions or subtractions at the trade deadline, the first time in a decade that general manager Howie Roseman sat on his hands and let Tuesday's final day to make trades pass quietly.
The Commanders got better, adding cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
The Lions got better, adding pass rusher Za’Darius Smith.
The Eagles are going to ride with what they have.
Roseman doesn’t typically do interviews during the season. Had he made a deal, he would have had a news conference, but because he didn’t, his view on the matter won’t likely be known until the season ends.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked on Wednesday why the team didn’t do anything at the trade deadline.
“I feel really strongly about our team and where we are when talking through all those different things,” he said. “Howie’s done a great job of building it to date that didn’t feel like at that time there was anything to do.
“I feel really good about the people that we have here, the guys that we have here. I feel strong about the starters and the depth at those positions. That speaks to the work Howie and his staff have done from the draft until now.”
You could say that Roseman made his deadline traded months earlier when he acquired receiver Jahan Dotson on Aug. 22 from the Commanders. Dotson was acquired to be the team’s third receiver and he has seven catches for 71 yards this season, including a big catch for 36 yards in the 28-23 win over the Jaguars last Sunday.
Roseman wasn’t going to give up a boatload of draft picks to land someone like Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson or any elite pass-rusher. Besides, those guys didn’t get moved by their respective teams, anyway.
Roseman’s inactivity could be viewed as a vote of confidence inside the locker room, the GM telling the players, “We have everything we need to make another Super Bowl run.”
And they just might. At 6-2 and on a four-game winning streak, The Eagles will play two NFC East games in four days beginning Sunday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys before welcoming the division-leading Washington Commanders for a Thursday night primetime game.
