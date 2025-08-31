ESPN Projects 3 Teams Ahead Of Philadelphia Eagles
Will the Philadelphia Eagles find a way to repeat as Super Bowl champions this upcoming season?
This is going to be the story of the 2025 campaign. And, now we don't have to wait much longer to see the Eagles on the field for a regular season game. Philadelphia will begin the 2025 season in just four days at home against the Micah Parsons-less Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. From there, it will be a 17-game regular season march surely will plenty of ups and downs with an eye towards the postseason.
But, are the Eagles the best team in the league on paper heading into the new season? ESPN's Mike Clay shared a column with projections, power rankings, Super Bowl predictions for the 2025 season. He had the Eagles as the fourth-best team in the league heading into the campaign behind the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and the Detroit Lions.
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL on paper?
"No. 4. Philadelphia Eagles," Clay said. "The reigning Super Bowl champions took a hit on defense during the offseason, losing edge Brandon Graham, cornerback Darius Slay, edge Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. But at its worst, this team is solid on paper because of its elite offense with RB Saquon Barkley, QB Jalen Hurts and WR A.J. Brown. The Eagles have a legitimate shot to repeat."
Clay predicted that the Eagles will not return to the Super Bowl and instead it will feature the Ravens and Lions.
That was a popular projected Super Bowl last year as well. The Eagles entered the 2024 season with very little buzz because of how the 2023 season ended. After a 2-2 start, the Eagles found their footing and dominated the rest of the way.
Coming off a Super Bowl win and heavy offseason losses, an early-season slump wouldn't be the most crazy thing in the world. But, this roster is built to make another deep run. But, obviously things could change based on injuries and other things of that nature.
