Eagles O-Line: The Deepest Room In The NFL?
PHILADELPHIA - For now, the Philadelphia Eagles have 16 offensive linemen on their 90-man offseason roster with international exemption Laekin Vakalahi giving Jeff Stoutland 17 options in his toybox.
From left to right, the starters are projected to be Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Lane Johnson with the only adjustment from the league’s best O-Line during the 2024-25 Super Bowl LIX-winning season being a reboot of Steen in for the departed Mekhi Becton, who turned one successful season with Stoutland, the game’s best OL coach, into a nice little two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The “Big Four” of Mailata, Dickerson, Jurgens, and Johnson all have either All-Pro nods or Pro Bowls in their backgrounds.
What’s even striking is the depth, with one former OL coach telling Eagles On SI that he sees 14 legitimate NFL offensive linemen on Philadelphia's offseason roster.
Now, understand that doesn’t mean everyone is joining the elite club that the top four Eagles’ offensive linemen inhabit, but if you do the math and 32 teams keep an average of nine to 10 O-Linemen on their 53-man rosters, that’s somewhere between 288 and 320 NFL O-Linemen per week.
The Eagles have about 5% of that lower total in their own meeting rooms.
The Eagles’ depth ranges from proven commodities like veterans Matt Pryor and Kendall Lamm, a reclamation project with top-tier talent in Kenyon Green, a professional backup with violent hands in Brett Toth, capable upside players with Darian Kinnard and Trevor Keegan to rookie pieces of clay Stoutland wants to work with in Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, and Cameron Williams.
And two of them in the latter category – Kendall and Hinton – have the bloodlines in what’s often described as a genetics league.
It would also be of little surprise if Stoutland wanted to keep working with 6-foot-8, 341-pound undrafted Rutgers rookie Hollin Pierce as well, and 2025 will be Year 2 in an attempt to have lightning strike twice with Australian rugby players in Valalahi.
Marcus Tate was the last man in, an undrafted rookie out of Clemson who signed late in the spring after being a tryout player at the team’s rookie camp. Tate, who is rehabbing from an undisclosed injury, was a more than capable starter with tackle-guard versatility for three 10-win Tigers teams and two ACC Championship squads.
When you factor in Stoutland’s developmental abilities, 14 might be lowballing the 2025 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award winner, an honor given by the Professional Football Writers of America for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL.
The Eagles can’t keep them all, so the other 31 teams in what is often described as an offensive line-deficient league should be keeping a sharp eye on Philadelphia this summer to see who shakes loose.