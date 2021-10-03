Lane Johnson Out with Personal Matter

The absence of the right tackle is the latest blow to an offensive line that is already down its left tackle and two starting guards

PHILADELPHIA – Right tackle Lane Johnson will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Johnson struggled with an ankle injury during the week, but that was not the reason he will miss the game after the team announced he is out dealing with a personal matter.

The Eagles will go with Jack Driscoll at right tackle and Nate Herbig at right guard.

It’s the latest blow to an offensive line that is already down its starting left tackle, Jordan Mailata, and both guards, Isaac Seumalo and Brandon Brooks.

Landon Dickerson made his first professional start at right guard in Dallas last week, but he is expected to move to left guard and, with Seumalo placed on season-ending Injured Reserve earlier in the week, will likely remain the rest of the season, provided he can stay healthy, something he wasn’t able to do during his college years at Florida State and Alabama.

Driscoll was expected to start at right guard after being activated from IR on Saturday, but with Johnson being unavailable, he will line up at right tackle.

Sua Opeta and Brett Toth appear to be the top guard and tackle backups, respectively.

Jack Anderson is also available, though he has been with the team for less than two weeks and appeared to be taking second-team center reps behind Jason Kelce, who through the turmoil of OL injuries has remained upright and will make his 109th career start, the longest active streak by a center on the league.

A reshuffled line will likely be counted on to open running lanes for Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell and maybe Boston Scott, too.

In the loss against the Cowboys, Sanders had two carries and Gainwell only one.

In addition to Johnson and Mailata, also inactive for the Eagles are quarterback Gardner Minshew, cornerback Mac McClain, and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu.

Chiefs' inactives are cornerbacks Rasha Fenton and Charvarius Ward, defensive end Frank Clark, offensive linemen Austin Blythe and Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff, and receiver Daurice Fountain.

