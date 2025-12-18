Eagles Get Landon Dickerson, Fred Johnson Back at Practice

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' final practice in advance of Saturday’s game at Washington was highlighted by the return of left guard Landon Dickerson (calf/rest), and presumptive starting right tackle Fred Johnson (ankle).

The 9-5 Eagles can clinch their second consecutive NFC East crown with a win over the Commanders (4-10) at Northwest Stadium.

Dickerson and Johnson missed Wednesday’s practice at Lincoln Financial Field to manage them through a short week to get them on the field against the Commanders.

Dickerson has been dealing with the calf problem for a few weeks, and the Eagles generally add the “rest” designation to his status on the second practice day of the week.

Johnson is expected to make his fifth straight start at RT in place of All-Pro Lane Johnson, who is dealing with a Lisfranc foot injury.

Big Fred is back pic.twitter.com/7ZLii4xK3L — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) December 18, 2025

Lane Johnson (foot) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders) missed the entire week and will likely be ruled out Thursday afternoon when game status are revealed. Carter will be missing for the third consecutive game.

Still Expected Back

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) reacts in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Eagles are still expecting both playoffs to return this season for the presumptive postseason run.

The only limited participant at Wednesday’s practice – fullback/tight end Cameron Latu (stinger) – was again participating in some form on Thursday.

All of the full participants dealing with something from Wednesday, a group that includes running back Saquon Barkley (stinger), linebacker Zack Baun (hand), edge defender Jaelan Phillips (knee), RB Tank Bigsby (illness), and OT Cameron Williams (shoulder), were again practicing.

Williams is in the midst of his 21-day practice window and would need to be activated from injured reserve if the Eagles want to use him against Washington.

MORE NFL: Commanders’ Dan Quinn On The Eagles: ‘They’re Just Fantastic’