Exploring Eagles' Options At Center If Cam Jurgens Can't Play Vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA – This is yet another tough guy story for one of the Eagles’ offensive linemen as told by Brett Toth in the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium after a 28-22 win on Sunday. Toth said Cam Jurgens tried to go back into the game after putting on a knee brace after suffering the injury in the first half of the win.
Toth had to step in for Jurgens when the starting enter left with the injury. Jurgens, who played through the playoffs last year and Super Bowl with a back injury so painful that he had an offseason procedure done in it, wasn’t allowed to go back even with a brace.
Makes you wonder if he will be able to go back out there on Sunday when the Eagles host the New York Giants in their final game before their bye week. Nick Sirianni, as he most always does, didn’t shed any light on whether it’s a long-term injury or if the Eagles will even have him suit up on Sunday.
“He’s always going to do everything he can do and our trainers and our doctors and our strength staff will do everything they can to get him back and going as soon as possible,” said the head coach. “We’ll see where we are as the week continues and where Cam is.”
Brett Toth Could Be First Option
Toth stepped in for Jurgens despite not having gotten more than a handful of reps at center during the week leading up to the game against the Vikings. He said his practice reps came at left guard.
“Now it’s time for center," he said. “The biggest thing is just trying to put yourself in that role, and I’m very thankful for having Landon (Dickerson) next to me (at left guard) – definitely the smartest guy in the room and he can help me because I had a lot of bad plays that I need to need to work on.”
The Eagles have options, such as:
-Keeping Toth at center.
-Moving Dickerson from left guard to center and putting Toth at left guard.
-This is a long shot, but the Eagles signed Sua Opeta to the practice squad on Wednesday. Opeta played 28 gams from 2020-23 for the Eagles, mostly at left guard, so maybe he's in the mix if Dickerson moves to center, though it's more likely he will be elevated on game day as a just-in-case option.
“You’re constantly trying to think of what the best thing is for the football team,” said Sirianni. “You know you have options because of the guys that we have there, with Landon, with everybody. You have options there. “You want to keep continuity as much as you possibly can, but you also want to give yourself the best opportunity to win.”
What probably isn't an option is having rookie fifth-round pick Drew Kendall, who hasn't taken a single offensive rep and has been active for only one game, make a start, based on Sirianni's answer to the Boston College product's development.
“He keeps getting better, working with great guys, soaking up information,” said the coach. “He has the ability to play with balance and power and great athleticism and tenacity. I’m really pumped about Drew and his development. We’ll see how that continues to go, but I know he works really hard, and God willing, he’ll reach his ceiling.”
