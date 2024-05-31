Eagles OTA2 Stock Market Report
PHILADELPHIA - The offense is supposed to be the headliner of what's expected to be a contending Eagles team. Instead, Vic Fangio's defense has won the spring to date and did so in emphatic fashion on Thursday, intercepting all three Philadelphia quarterbacks who took reps a total of four times.
Defense is typically ahead of offense early in every NFL city and that's been the case for the Eagles even though the offense has far more talent on paper.
Here’s our stock market report from the final on-field OTA during spring work open to reporters.
THE BULLS:
CB Isaiah Rodgers - The former Indianapolis Colts cornerback back from a gambling suspension was spectacular on Thursday and the MVP of the OTAs open to public eyes. Rodgers was with the first team again on Thursday with both Darius Slay and James Bradberry absent and jumped a Jalen Hurts slant route to A.J. Brown in a backed-up session for the offense, picking the poorly thrown ball and racing into the end zone for a pick-six.
Rodgers and linebacker Devin White also had tight coverage on a Hurts throw over the middle that was ultimately deflected into the arms of weakside LB Zack Baun.
With minicamp looming next week the Eagles could trade or release Bradberry and Rodgers is now likely the insurance policy if highly-touted rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean aren't ready to start Week 1.
Mike LB Devin White - Nakobe Dean was back in a limited fashion from his Lisfranc injury. He was working with the second team, however, and it seems like White has already settled into the starting middle linebacker job. For the second consecutive practice, he made a strong play in coverage and his size is something Fangio seems to like in the middle.
DB Avonte Maddox - Maddox didn't make any splash plays on Thursday but we use the designator defensive back for good reason.
With C.J. Gardner-Johnson absent Maddox moved from the slot to first-team safety next to Reed Blankenship. The fact that a healthy Maddox has been the top option in the slot and the No. 1 backup at safety should quell any thoughts that the Eagles might move on from the oft-injured player as long as the worm turns on Maddox's medicals this summer.
THE BEARS:
Kellen Moore's Offense - It would be silly to panic in May but the transition to Moore's offense has not gone smoothly and the quarterbacks look uncertain and often unwilling to push the football down the field, instead playing the short game. More so, all three QBs were picked four times and it should have been five because Kelee Ringo dropped a potential third Hurts interception.
Kenny Pickett was inaccurate with the notable exception of back-shoulder throws and he also came up woefully short of the speedy John Ross on a rare deep shot. Tanner McKee, meanwhile, looked like a mechanical mess who somehow regressed with his throwing motion in just over a week.
RB Ty Davis-Price - It would be nice to add a north-south runner to the Eagles' backfield. Davis-Price, a 2022 third-round pick of San Francisco, might have the size to do that but he looked lost catching the football Thursday, and the Eagles will need at least competency in that aspect to consider Davis-Price.
WR/PR Ainias Smith - Smith seems to be champing at the bit to get into the action. A stress fracture in his leg was discovered during the Scouting Combine and the Eagles are being cautious with him. He has stretched with the team and had his helmet during both OTAs but was held out of individual work never mind team drills. They did allow Smith to field a punt behind the top three returners, Britain Covey, Cooper DeJean and Rodgers, and Smith muffed it.
Smith was probably just amped up to be out there and immediately gave himself his own punishment with a series of push-ups. Long-term it will mean nothing but it was enough to earn a thumbs down on May 30.
The Eagles will finish their offseason work with the first mandatory minicamp of the Nick Sirianni era from June 4-6.
