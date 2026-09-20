Saquon Barkley Questionable To Return: What Are Eagles Plans At RB?

Saquon Barkley only needed one carry to be removed from Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Barkley grabbed the left side of his body when heading into the medical tent before running to the locker room.

The Eagles say Barkley's return is questionable with a stinger -- so that's the good news. Barkley did jog off on his own power, but the Eagles will have to go on without him for the time being.

This is Week 2, so the Eagles could be cautious here. Barkley was still in the locker room after the Jalen Hurts interception that led to a Titans touchdown a few plays later. He did return to the sideline, so it appears he'll come back in the game at some point.

What are the Eagles plans at RB with Barkley out? That's a simple one.

The Tank Bigsby show

Bigsby is going to get the bulk of the carries at running back. The Eagles only were able to give Bigsby one carry at running back in Week 1 because Barkley was healthy -- and Bigsby gets limited touches when Barkley is on the game.

That's going to change, as Bigsby becomes the No. 1 running back. Bigsby had 58 carries for 344 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Eagles last year, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

The carries were scarce because the Eagles have Barkley (and are paying him $20.5 million a year), but Bigsby made the most of his opportunity at the end of the season -- having 39 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns in the final four games (4.5 yards per carry).

This is the opportunity for Bigsby to show the Eagles what he can do as teh No. 1 running back. Bigsby will be a free agent after the year.

What about Will Shipley?

Shipley becomes the No. 2 running back and will be more involved in the passing game. There will be more opportunities for Shipley in the offense as well, as he'll split some carries with Bigsby as a change-of-pace back.

The Eagles demoted Shipley when they acquired Bigsby last season, not using him much as a running back. Shipley and Bigsby are the kick returners, so that's something to monitor as well.

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