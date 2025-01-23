Eagles-Patriots Blockbuster Trade Suggested Involving $96 Million All-Pro
The Philadelphia Eagles will be a very interesting team to follow throughout the offseason whether or not they can come away with a Super Bowl title.
Philadelphia's front office is one of the best in football. The Eagles' front office clearly knows how to build a top-tier roster and so it won't be surprising to see other teams try to land some members of the team whether in free agency or even on the trade market.
An interesting player to watch will be star receiver AJ Brown. He landed a three-year, $96 million deal and is pretty affordable over the next two years before a potential out in his deal. There has been some trade chatter about him already even before the playoffs have come to an end.
It seems extremely unlikely that the Eagles would consider trading Brown, but crazier things have happened. The New England Patriots continue to be floated as a fit with his former head coach Mike Vrabel now leading the organization. The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed made a hypothetical list of trade tagets for New England and had Brown on his list.
"After Vrabel was hired, he spoke of the strong relationship he maintains with Brown from their days with the (Tennessee Titans)," Kyed said. "He’s exactly what the Patriots’ offense needs if they don’t feel confident in acquiring a free-agent wide receiver like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin.
"The Patriots have Javon Baker, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, and Ja’Lynn Polk under contract for the 2025 season. That’s a decent starting point for a wide receiver corps, but ideally, the team would like to add one or two more difference-makers. The No. 4 overall pick would be too steep to acquire Brown, but a future first or multiple Day 2 picks could get the deal done."
Could a deal actually happen involving Brown? It seems unlikely but maybe things could change.
More NFL: Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell Makes Status Clear For NFC Championship Game