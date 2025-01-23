Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell Makes Status Clear For NFC Championship Game
The Philadelphia Eagles had a little scare in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams but it sounds like everything will be alright.
Young cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was forced out of the contest early due to a shoulder injury. Some wondered in the immediate aftermath if it could be an injury that kept him out for the upcoming NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.
It certainly doesn't seem like that will be the case.
He was asked on Wednesday if he thought he would be ready to go for Sunday and he definitely made it clear that would be the case.
"I'm feeling good," Mitchell said. "Ready to go this Sunday. I'm good to go."
He was asked if he would have an limitations and he said that won't be the case.
This is phenomenal news for the Eagles' secondary. Part of the reason the Eagles have had the best defense in football this year has been the play of Mitchell. He's just a rookie but he has played the season like a seasoned vet and No. 1 corner. He has All-Pro-upside and even was revealed to be a finalist for the National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Award on Thursday.
If the Eagles are going to make it to the Super Bowl, the defense is going to play a big role, Luckily, the team will have Mitchell back on the field if all goes well over the next few days.
