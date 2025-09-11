Eagles Practice: Star TE Absent Again
PHILADELPHIA – Star tight end Dallas Goedert wasn’t at practice for the second consecutive day on Thursday, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's Super Bowl LIX rematch at Kansas City.
The oft-injured tight end suffered a knee sprain in last week’s 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys after a team-high, 7-reception performance. The injury is not believed to be serious, but it is something to monitor as the week progresses.
Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson was at practice for a second consecutive day after a back injury forced him out of the season-opener early. Dickerson was listed as limited on Wednesday, and that may continue when the practice report is released later in the day.
Also not practicing for a second consecutive day was running back Will Shipley, who was announced as suffering a rib injury against the Cowboys, a designation that was tweaked to "oblique" on Wednesday's practice report.
The uncertainty surrounding Shipley in the short term was one of the reasons Tank Bigsby was acquired in a Monday trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bigsby’s primary role if he plays Sunday will be replacing Shipley as the primary kickoff returner.
Change At Kick Returner?
Bigsby had already been thrown into the fire on Wednesday by getting kickoff return work opposite John Metchie.
The Eagles acquired two players this week -- Bigsby and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith -- and head coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged all players are on different timetables when it comes to contributing early in the process.
“I don’t think every guy is the same,” said Sirianni. “Everybody is a little bit different as to when you can make that decision as to when he can play and when he can’t play. There’s not a handbook on it that says, ‘Hey, this is the time.’
“It’s a feel like, ‘OK, this guy’s ready to go’ or, ‘This guy might need a little more time.’ Those are questions that are answered throughout the week. There’s a way we play football and a standard of what we play football to, and we have to do a good job of explaining and have an orientation for these guys.”
Quarterback Tanner McKee (fractured right thumb) continues to only use his left hand in practice, making it almost a fait accompli that Sam Howell will handle the backup duties behind Jalen Hurts in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Meanwhile, second-year edge rusher Jalyx Hunt, listed as limited on Wednesday with a hip injury, did get some extra work with a trainer during the stretching period but had his helmet and was working during individual periods.
