Eagles Practice Without Star O-Lineman
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles practiced on Labor Day without one of their best players.
Three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, who was able to practice twice on Wednesday and Thursday of last week and on Sunday, was not present for the start of practice Monday afternoon.
Instead, veteran offensive lineman Brett Toth was working with the first team at LG in individual drills.
Dickerson, 26, had a procedure done on his right knee on Aug. 13, believed to be a meniscus trim, and all signs were positive when it came to his status for Thursday night’s NFL season opener against Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field.
Now the star O-Lineman’s status may be in question against the Cowboys, with the Eagles set to release their first official practice report of the 2025 season later in the day.
Veteran OL Could Be In Play
If Dickerson can’t play against the Cowboys, Toth will likely be the next man up, with rookie Drew Kendall also an option. Veteran Matt Pryor and Kenyon Green are also available on the 53-man roster.
Set to enter his sixth season, Toth, who turned 29 today, has only played in 20 career games with two starts, but hasn’t started a game since 2023 when he was with the Carolina Panthers.
Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has often lauded Toth for his versatility and violent hands.
Dickerson injured his knee during the Eagles’ public practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 10.
On Monday, Dickerson was the only player on the 53-man roster who was not at practice.
Backup quarterback Tanner McKee (fractured right thumb) appeared to be limited on Monday and still not using his right hand, however.
McKee is unlikely to be ready for the opener, meaning the recently-acquired Sam Howell would be Jalen Hurts’ backup.
Rookie safety Drew Mukuba (hamstring) was again practicing Monday after returning a day earlier.
