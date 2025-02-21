Eagles Predicted To Bring In 5-Sack 'Dynamic' Defensive Star
The Philadelphia Eagles obviously have plenty of talent right now.
Philadelphia just won its second Super Bowl title in team history and now it needs to regroup and get ready to try to defend its title. The Eagles will need to take a look at the defense this offseason with plenty of talent heading to the open market.
Because of this, NFL.com's Gennaro Filice predicted that the Eagles will select Alabama star linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 32 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles: Jihaad Campbell," Filice said. "Another dynamic dog just falls right into the Eagles’ lap, and we all take a familiar posture: bowing at the altar of Howie Roseman. Linebacker is the biggest offseason question mark for the Super Bowl champs. Zack Baun provided first-team All-Pro returns on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, but now he’s set to cash in on the open market.
"Meanwhile, Nakobe Dean is at the beginning of a long rehab process after tearing his patellar tendon on Wild Card Weekend. Campbell, who is Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 13 overall prospect, is a hybrid defender with sideline-to-sideline range and legit edge-rushing chops. Something tells me Vic Fangio would enjoy such a toy."
Campbell had five sacks in 2024 across 13 games for Alabama. To go along with this, he had one interception, 117 total tackles, and one fumble recovery.
This is the type of move that would help the Eagles get back on top.
