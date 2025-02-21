Jets 25-Year-Old Predicted To Leave NY To Sign With Eagles
The New York Jets could end up losing more pieces this offseason than just quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
New York has a handful of players heading to free agency, Rodgers is the person who has gotten the most buzz, but another player who will be available in free agency is 25-year-old starting linebacker Jamien Sherwood.
He spent the last four years with the Jets. Sherwood had a career year in 2024 and racked up a league-leading 98 solo tackles. To go along with this, he finished the season with 158 total tackles, two sacks, and two quarterback hits.
Sherwood is going to be a hot commodity this offseason in free agency and Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe predicted that he will leave New York to sign with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
"Philadelphia Eagles: Jamien Sherwood, LB," Sherwood said. "It will be intriguing to see how the Eagles play the linebacker position this offseason. They will most likely look to keep Baun, but if he leaves, they will have a decision to make. Do they try to put a proven player in there next to Nakobe Dean, or do they take a chance on another under-the-radar player and hope he can develop into the role? Cap space is not a major issue, but it may stop them from being able to re-sign Baun or targeting others at the top end of the market.
"That is where a player like Jamien Sherwood becomes interesting. Sherwood broke out in 2024, but his projected contract value is slightly lower than that of Baun or Ernest Jones. If the Eagles can get Sherwood at around $7 million a year and help him continue his progression that we saw in 2024, then they may be able to have him be a centerpiece of their defense for the next four or more years. Sherwood is the ideal combination between a proven commodity and a slightly more cost-effective option than the top of the market."
Philadelphia may need to add to the defense this offseason with Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams all going to free agency. Could Sherwood be that guy?
