Eagles Predicted To Cut Ties With Fan-Favorite In Deadline Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling now.
Despite a slow start to the season, the Eagles are 5-2 and are one dropped pass away from being 6-1. The season hasn't necessarily gone as planned so far, but 5-2 is a great record, and the team is in striking distance of the top spot in the NFC East.
The next week is going to be interesting, though. Philadelphia has a week to make a move if it wants to make a trade or two ahead of the National Football League trade deadline. It will come and pass on Nov. 5.
It wouldn't be too shocking to see the Eagles add some talent. Philadelphia could use a boost on the edge. It wouldn't be surprising to see general manager Howie Roseman pull off a deal or two. It's also possible that the Eagles could trade away some talent to recoup draft picks and open up space on the roster.
FanSided's Jovan Alford put together a list of the most likely Eagles to be traded this fall and had running back Kenny Gainwell on the list.
"It would be a shocker to see Gainwell traded as the Eagles don’t have much depth behind star running back Saquon Barkley," Alford said. "However, with Gainwell set to become an unrestricted free agent next season, the Eagles could put out some feelers to see what the potential market is for him. The 25-year-old has outplayed his draft standing since being taken in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
"The 5-foot-9 running back had his best year running the ball last season, playing the RB2 role behind D’Andre Swift. Gainwell recorded 364 yards and two touchdowns on 84 carries. He also added 30 receptions (37 targets) for 130 yards...Nonetheless, the Eagles aren’t in a rush to trade Gainwell despite drafting rookie Will Shipley in the 2024 NFL draft. Gainwell should still be with the Eagles past the trade deadline. But if Philly wants a pass rusher to upgrade the EDGE, they have a good trade chip in Gainwell."
Gainwell has developed into a fan-favorite throughout his time with the Eagles but could it be coming to an end?
More NFL: Eagles Running Out Of Time With Trade Deadline Approaching Quickly