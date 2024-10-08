Eagles Predicted To Land Colts Playmaker At NFL Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles have high hopes for the rest of the season.
Things haven't gone their way so far this season, but things now are looking up for Philadelphia. The Eagles should have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith back as soon as Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.
While this is the case, their injuries have shown that Philadelphia is just one or two injuries away from struggling on offense. Because of this, it could make some sense to bring another veteran playmaker into the fold.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin put together a list of trades that each National Football League franchise should make and said the Eagles should trade for Indianapolis Colts veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox to Philadelphia.
"Indianapolis Colts," Benjamin said. "Trade (tight end) Mo Alie-Cox to the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni worked with Alie-Cox in Indy. With Dallas Goedert regularly nursing bruises and Philly's wide receiver depth chart tested early this year, his blocking/experience could be solid value."
Alie-Cox is a seven-year National Football League veteran who could give the Eagles more help on offense without breaking the bank. So far this season he has one touchdown and 59 receiving yards off seven catches.
He may not be a game-breaker, but he is a realistic option the Eagles should be in the market for with the National Football League trade deadline just a few weeks away. It will pass on Nov. 5, and by the time it passes, the Eagles should make a move or two.
