Eagles Primed To Make Run At 4-Time All-Pro
It has been an offseason of transition for the Philadelphia Eagles but they are still built to be among the top teams in football once again in 2025 despite the losses.
Philadelphia lost big pieces of the Super Bowl roster including Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton, Darius Slay, and CJ Gardner-Johnson among others. For most teams, that would be crippling but, not the Eagles.
The Eagles are in a good spot and still have arguably the best roster in football even with the losses. While this is the case, there's still room for growth and there's one clear fit still available and looking for a new home.
Philadelphia doesn't have many holes to fill. The Eagles are set in many areas. The only position group that really could use a boost right now is safety, even with the addition of second-round pick Andrew Mukuba. If the Eagles want to make a move, two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons is out there for the taking.
Simmons has made it clear throughout the offseason that he has some interest in reuniting with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Philadelphia still has over $25 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.
The cap space is there and Simmons has been clear with his interest in the organization. The only thing that isn't clear is if Philadelphia wants to make a move. If the Eagles are interested at all in Simmons, they clearly are in a prime position to bring the four-time All-Pro to town.