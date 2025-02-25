Eagles Projected To Hit Jackpot With 21-Year-Old Linebacker
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait awhile on the first night of the upcoming National Football League Draft before they can make their first pick unless they make a trade.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and currently has the No. 32 pick in the draft. The Eagles will have a chance to add some solid talent at the pick if they don't trade it away. If they don't move the pick, it could make sense to go defense.
The Eagles have Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Zack Baun all going to free agency. It'll be tough to keep all three around so adding a piece to help replace them could make sense. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner released a mock draft on the "With the First Pick" podcast and projected the Eagles to select Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 32.
"Ryan Wilson: 'I think you can line Jihaad up all over the place,'" CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan shared. "He's still 20 years old, I think, and he's going to get bigger, stronger and faster, presumably."
Campbell would be a solid pickup for the Eagles' defense. In 2024, he racked up 117 tackles in just 13 games to go along with five sacks, 12 tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery. He's just 21 years old and could be a guy to help fill holes on the Eagles' defense for the next few years if he's available at No. 32.
