Eagles Promote Rookie After Release of Devin White
PHILADELPHIA – Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., is the biggest beneficiary of the Eagles’ release of Devin White. The rookie is now the top backup at middle linebacker behind starter Nakobe Dean.
Nick Sirianni admitted as much when the Eagles returned to work on Wednesday to prepare for a visit from the Cleveland Browns after their bye week.
He simply said, “Yes,” when asked if that was the case.
The followed up by adding, “These aren’t just things we make decisions on as far as no evidence. We practice every day and come to those conclusions in that aspect.”
White was released on Tuesday after not playing a single snap in four games. He signed a one-year, free-agent deal in the offseason after spending the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who drafted him fifth overall in 2019.
He was never able to win the starting job despite a training camp filled with first-team reps. Dean beat him out and, so far, has stayed healthy.
“We go through our process as far as how we practice, and you get a lot out of how we practice, so I’m confident in our evaluation of our players as far as how we go about our business of practicing, with preseason games, etc., with every player,” said Sirianni.
Dean leads the team in tackles for loss with four. He is also second behind fellow linebacker Zack Baun in tackles, 17 of which are solo. Dean has 26; Baun 43 tackles, 29 of which are solo.
Sirianni praised White for the way he handled the situation after not earning the starting job.
“Ever since Devin got here, I just thought he was a really great pro,” he said. “He handled everything with class. I know that was a hard situation for him to be in, a guy that had started a lot of games in this league and had been successful in this league and I can’t say enough good things about Devin the person and just how he handled a disappointing situation for him.”
That said, Sirianni is confident with the linebackers still in the room, including Trotter, Ben VanSumeren and Oren Burks.
“I’m really excited about the guys in the room and how they’re progressing,” he said. “I think coach (Bobby) King, our linebacker coach, is a great fundamental teacher. I continually see them improving their fundamentals in different aspects of block destruction, blitzing…again, just excited about the room that we have and the depth that we have there.
“Some guys have played meaningful snaps, some guys that are young in this game as well. Excited about the development and the growth opportunity we have in that room.”
