Eagles Proposal Involving Ex-Patriots, Cowboys Star
If the Philadelphia Eagles don't make another move this offseason they will still be in good shape heading into the 2025 National Football League season, at least on paper.
Philadelphia is that good. The Eagles' roster is full of stars on both sides of the ball and they are also battle-tested. There absolutely has been turnover this offseason, but a good chunk of the Super Bowl LIX-winning roster is still here and because of that it's easy to speculate that the team will be good.
At this point, speculating about any additions is just nitpicking. Sure, there are guys out there who could help add more depth, but the Eagles would also be just fine as is. Recently, the position group that has been talked about a lot is cornerback. The Eagles cut ties with Darius Slay this offseason and signed Adoree' Jackson as a result in free agency.
But, the topic came up in a large part because All-Pro Jaire Alexander was on the open market and was speculated as a fit for Philadelphia a few times. Jalen Ramsey is also clearly available on the trade market.
Alexander signed with the Baltimore Ravens and there's way to know what's going to happen with Ramsey.
If the Eagles want to add another cornerback -- and there's no telling that they do -- there's an argument that the top option would actually be a different guy. Five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore is available in free agency right now. He spent the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings but has made stops at a few places throughout his 13-year NFL career, including with the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys. He's a former AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner and could still help despite being being in the later years of his career.
Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are the future. They both spoke highly of Slay in 2024 and adding another veteran leader with a successful track record, like Gilmore, would only help the devlopment of these two. Gilmore surely can still play as well. He started 15 games for the Vikings last year.
The Eagles don't need to make a move. But, if they want to add another veteran corner into the room, Gilmore is a guy who would make sense.
