Eagles Proposed Blockbuster Lands $54 Million Star To Pair With Dallas Goedert
The Philadelphia Eagles have a loaded offense but injuries have plagued them this season.
Philadelphia lost both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith early on with different injuries. Luckily, the Eagles had a healthy Dallas Goedert at the time to carry the load. Brown and Smith both are back now, but Goedert is out with an injury.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 5 and the Eagles could add another pass-catcher if they wanted more depth with Goedert out. Because of this, FanSided's Jake Beckman suggested a possible deal for Cleveland Browns star David Njoku.
"The Eagles could use this year’s trade deadline to grab a tight end that is proven or ready to blossom," Beckman said "Based on what some higher-caliber wide receivers have been traded for in the past few weeks, some of these tight ends might not actually have that high of a price tag...
"David Njoku is another player that could be a possibility. The Browns are a bottom-of-the-barrel team, and if they’re willing to send Amari Cooper to the (Buffalo Bills), then they should be willing to send Njoku away as well. The only hiccup here is that he’s 28 years old and has had an injury history, so the Eagles wouldn’t exactly be solving any problems with a trade here."
Njoku has appeared in five games this season and has 25 catches for 226 receiving yards. Adding him would give Jalen Hurts another dynamic weapon to throw to, although a deal would be somewhat surprising given his price tag. He signed a four-year, $54 million deal that does have an out after the season, but still it would be surprising.
