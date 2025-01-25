Eagles' PS Moves Hint Cam Jurgens Is A Go; Daron Payne Out For The Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have again elevated fullback Khari Blasingame and linebacker Nick Morrow for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.
That's the same duo that was brought up from the PS for last Sunday's 28-22 Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Blasingame did not play on offense last week but did get 15 snaps on special teams.
Morrow had 18 snaps on special teams and was credited with two assisted tackles after being signed to the PS earlier in the week to help with the depth at linebacker after the Eagles lost starting middle linebacker Nakobe Dean to a season-ending injury in the Wild Card win over Green Bay.
Morrow started 11 games for the Eagles in the 2023 season and spent most of this campaign on the Buffalo PS. The Bills are set to visit Kansas City on Sunday for the AFC Championship Game.
The Eagles also made a PS move bringing back edge rusher KJ Henry and releasing veteran OL Cam Erving, who was brought in early in the week as an insurance policy with starting center Cam Jurgen dealing with a back injury.
Had Jurgens not been able to play, second-team All-Pro left guard Landon Dickerson would have slid over to center with second-year player Tyler Steen being inserted at LG. The 32-year-old Erving may have then been elevated as a fail-safe.
However, the biggest news of the day came from Washington when defensive tackle Daron Payne was downgraded to out with a knee injury and a broken finger by the Commanders.
Payne had started every game for Washington since the 2020 season and was on a streak of playing 88 consecutive games.
Without Payne, veteran Sheldon Day and rookie Jer’Zhan Newton with figure to get expanded work next to Jonathan Allen on the interior of the Commanders' defense. Newton started 11 games earlier this season this year in place of the injured Allen, who missed significant time with a partially torn pec.
Payne's absence is especially significant against the Eagles because he's Washington's top run defender up front and the Eagles' Saquon Barkley has rushed for 2,329 yards this season, just 148 yards shy of Terrell Davis' all-time regular season/postseason record of 2,476 set in 1998.
