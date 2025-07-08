Eagles QB Called Worst Pickup Of Century
The Philadelphia Eagles have had significantly more good moves than bad in recent memory, but that doesn't mean that there haven't been some unlucky moves along the way.
PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski shared a column talking about the "Eagles Anti-All Quarter Century team" and picked Vince Young as the quarterback for Philadelphia.
"Last Wednesday we published our 'Eagles All Quarter Century team 53-man roster.' Some of you requested that I write up an Eagles 'Anti-Eagles All Quarter Century team.' So, alright, sure. I'll just do a starting lineup on this one, as opposed to a full 53-man roster," Kempski said. "QB: Vince Young. Young only started three games for the Eagles, all in 2011. He went 1-2, with 4 TDs and 9 INTs. But he was also the player who called the Eagles a "Dream Team" during 2011 training camp.
"In those days, Eagles training camps were still in Lehigh, and the media had a trailer where we wrote up our camp stories. I can remember reporters hustling to the trailer to write up Young's 'Dream Team' comments before his presser had even ended. We probably could've also gone with Mike McMahon here."
Young spent the first five years of his career with the Tennessee Titans and earned two Pro Bowl nods. He was one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory coming out of Texas but played just three games with the Eagles and never saw action in the NFL again afterward.
