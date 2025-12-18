Eagles' Backup Staying Patient, Takes First-Team Practice Reps

PHILADELPHIA – Matt Pryor has waited for his chance all year long. Now, with three games left in the regular season, maybe this will be it. Maybe the veteran offensive lineman will be the starting right tackle when the Eagles try to win a second straight NFC East championship by beating the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md., on Saturday.

Fred Johnson, who was already backing up Lane Johnson, did not practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday. He has an ankle injury, though when spotted in the locker room after practice, he didn’t seem to be limping.

Fred Johnson Says He's Playing Despite Missing Practice

Eagles right tackle Fred Johnson did not appear to be participating in Wednesday's Week 16 practice at Lincoln Financial Field. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Ask him, and he says he’s playing. Most players will say that, until the doctors chime in. So, if Fred can’t go, it will be Matt Pryor, because Lane Johnson still isn’t practicing, nearly five weeks after suffering a Lisfranc injury.

“I’ve been around the league long enough to know that anything can happen in a game in any season,” said Pryor. “Injuries happen, or people get dinged up a little bit, have to come out for a play or two, whatever, but I go into the week with the same preparation as always and be prepared to play any position in any situation.”

It hasn’t been easy for him, waiting his turn, biding his time, preparing every day like he’s going to start, then doesn’t.

“I ain’t gonna lie, it’s hard,” he said. “I wanna play. Sitting out there not doing anything and just waiting, I hate it (waiting for) somebody getting hurt; I hate that situation, just sitting out there when you go from playing a whole year. It’s the situation I’m in right now, and it is what it is.”

Pryor started 15 games at guard for the Chicago Bears last year. He played 1,006 snaps. This year, after signing as a free agent with the Eagles, he’s played 13 games, but just 31 snaps. When he signed, he was told he could compete to play guard.

“Then I got moved back to tackle,” he said, “but that’s how it rolls.”

Tyler Steen’s emergence was a big reason for the move outside.

“Steen is a phenomenal player, so I’m not surprised he’s starting,” said Pryor. “He’s doing a great job out there. And look who we have on the line, a bunch of Pro Bowlers, so as far as that, a little surprised, but at the same time, look at our O-line, they’re dominant players. So surprised, but not surprised, I guess.”

