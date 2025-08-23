Eagles QB Could Be Next To Leave Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles have three days until they need to finalize their 53-man roster.
The deadline this year for National Football League teams to cut down their rosters to 53 players is on August 26th. Philadelphia has plenty of cuts to still make and The Athletic's Brooks Kubena and Zach Berman both projected the Eagles to move on from veteran quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
The Eagles have some big decisions to make over the next few weeks
"Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord," Berman said. "Cut: Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Any intrigue about the No. 3 quarterback competition faded after the second preseason game when McCord supplanted Thompson-Robinson. The Eagles prefer to keep three quarterbacks, although it’s not out of the question that they keep two. My guess is they try to develop McCord. It’s also worth monitoring McKee’s status heading into Week 1; he injured his right finger this week."
"Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord," Kubena said. "Cut: Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Eagles, who value the QB3 spot, historically keep three quarterbacks. It would be surprising to see the Eagles cut McCord four months after spending a sixth-round pick on him. McCord still needs to refine his ball placement and decision-making, but he can build on a promising end to the preseason. Thompson-Robinson would hit the waiver wire. Neither quarterback inspired the same confidence the Eagles had in McKee in the QB3 role last season. McCord, who turns 23 on Sept. 19, still has unknown potential to cultivate."
This has been a popular point since the Eagles drafted Kyle McCord. Thompson-Robinson came over this summer in trade with the Cleveland Browns. If the Eagles aren't going to keep him, there surely will be some team out there that would be interested. Could the Eagles find a way to flip him for a late-round draft pick? There won't be speculation for long. Roster cut-down day is coming and the Eagles already finished preseason games. Now, the next step is finalizing the roster and getting ready to take on the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the 2025 NFL season.