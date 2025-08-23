Giants Release Ex-Eagles WR; Reunion Potential
A former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is available on the open market with the 2025 season coming fast.
Philadelphia wrapped up its preseason action on Friday and now all eyes are on the season opener in just 12 days against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles have had a strong offseason and now can do their final prep for the NFC East showdown. That's anything but the case for the Cowboys who still don't even know if arguably their best player will take the field in Micah Parsons.
The Eagles will have to trim down the roster to 53 players before Week 1, though, with the deadline on August 26th.
We’re going to see plenty of cuts across the league over the next few days and one former Eagle got the bad news on Friday as Zach Pascal was released by the New York Giants, according to The Athletic's Dan Duggan.
"Saturday morning update before I check out for the day: The Giants made eight cuts yesterday: WR Montrell Washington, WR Zach Pascal, WR Jordan Bly, OL Jimmy Morrissey, OL Jaison Williams, LB Dyontae Johnson, LB KJ Cloyd and CB O'Donnell Fortune," Duggan said. "I wouldn't expect any of the players cut yesterday to land on the practice squad."
Should the Eagles reunite with the veteran receiver now that he's available?
Pascal notably spent time with the Eagles back in 2022. 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks called him a fit for Philadelphia now that he is available.
"Giants have cut WR Zach Pascal," Shorr-Parks said. "Pascal played a decent amount of snaps for the Eagles in 2022 on both offense and special teams. Graded out really well in the running game as a blocker. Potential practice squad option for Eagles after the Johnny Wilson injury.
The Eagles brought in John Metchie III in a trade with the Houston Texans, but with Wilson out, it wouldn't hurt to add more depth and Pascal is a guy who has been here before. In 2022, he had 15 catches for 150 receiving yards and one touchdown.
