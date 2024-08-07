Eagles' QB Is Ready For 'How It's Supposed To Be'
PHILADELPHIA - There was the sizzle and then there was the steak of Jalen Hurts’ Wednesday press conference on the heels of a well-sourced ESPN report detailing the Eagles’ collapse from 10-1 to one-and-done in the playoffs last season.
According to ESPN, Hurts’ desired direction for the offense did not materialize last season despite long-time family friend Brian Johnson taking over the offense.
Curious interactions with former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale were described as was the frustration Hurts and Johnson often felt while adhering to Sirianni's offense which lacked creativity and the ability to adapt to the adjustments opposing defenses made.
One name not mentioned in the piece was Jason Kelce, the future Hall of Fame center who retired this offseason.
And let’s get one thing straight, Kelce wasn’t responsible for any disconnect between head coach Nick Sirianni, Hurts and/or Johnson. The six-time All-Pro also has a very good personal relationship with Hurts.
That said, if we're being honest, Kelce and the proficiency of the job he did was the roadblock to Hurts’ search for more autonomy, something the quarterback has admitted.
“It’s been a role I’ve been waiting on,” Hurts said after practice on his 26th birthday. “I know I’ve had a well-respected guy, a Hall of Fame guy that’s been doing it.
The silver lining to Kelce’s retirement will result in Hurts getting what he wants with new OC Kellen Moore confirming that the quarterback will have the “trump card” when it comes to calling protections and getting to the plays needed in the moment.
“Ultimately sometimes the QB can see a little bit of a wider lens,” Moore, himself a former QB, said earlier this summer. “His perspective may be a little bit different. He does have a trump card ability to make those adjustments when necessary.”
Kelce was so good the change couldn't be made, something Hurts understood.
“Over the years, it’s been something that I’ve wanted to do but I feel like when you have Jason Kelce, it’s just like let him do it," the QB1 said earlier in camp. "So I never really had the opportunity to do those things."
That lack of opportunity fueled a frustration that spilled over into other areas because Kelce's stranglehold on handling pass protection was fortified, a perceived strength that ultimately helped create cracks elsewhere is the always delicate world of an NFL ecosystem.
Now Hurts has the power he's craved, albeit without Johnson along for the ride.
“Now we're forced to have an opportunity to [make a change], something I’ve been wanting, and I think that’s how it’s supposed to be,” the QB said.
