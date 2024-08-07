Eagles Today

Eagles' QB Is Ready For 'How It's Supposed To Be'

Jalen Hurts has craved autonomy at the line of scrimmage and he's going to get it after the retirement of Jason Kelce.

John McMullen

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts at open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug, 1, 2024
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts at open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug, 1, 2024 / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - There was the sizzle and then there was the steak of Jalen Hurts’ Wednesday press conference on the heels of a well-sourced ESPN report detailing the Eagles’ collapse from 10-1 to one-and-done in the playoffs last season.

According to ESPN, Hurts’ desired direction for the offense did not materialize last season despite long-time family friend Brian Johnson taking over the offense.

Curious interactions with former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale were described as was the frustration Hurts and Johnson often felt while adhering to Sirianni's offense which lacked creativity and the ability to adapt to the adjustments opposing defenses made.

One name not mentioned in the piece was Jason Kelce, the future Hall of Fame center who retired this offseason.

And let’s get one thing straight, Kelce wasn’t responsible for any disconnect between head coach Nick Sirianni, Hurts and/or Johnson. The six-time All-Pro also has a very good personal relationship with Hurts.

That said, if we're being honest, Kelce and the proficiency of the job he did was the roadblock to Hurts’ search for more autonomy, something the quarterback has admitted.

“It’s been a role I’ve been waiting on,” Hurts said after practice on his 26th birthday. “I know I’ve had a well-respected guy, a Hall of Fame guy that’s been doing it. 

The silver lining to Kelce’s retirement will result in Hurts getting what he wants with new OC Kellen Moore confirming that the quarterback will have the “trump card” when it comes to calling protections and getting to the plays needed in the moment.

“Ultimately sometimes the QB can see a little bit of a wider lens,” Moore, himself a former QB, said earlier this summer. “His perspective may be a little bit different. He does have a trump card ability to make those adjustments when necessary.”

Kelce was so good the change couldn't be made, something Hurts understood.

“Over the years, it’s been something that I’ve wanted to do but I feel like when you have Jason Kelce, it’s just like let him do it," the QB1 said earlier in camp. "So I never really had the opportunity to do those things."

That lack of opportunity fueled a frustration that spilled over into other areas because Kelce's stranglehold on handling pass protection was fortified, a perceived strength that ultimately helped create cracks elsewhere is the always delicate world of an NFL ecosystem.

Now Hurts has the power he's craved, albeit without Johnson along for the ride.

“Now we're forced to have an opportunity to [make a change], something I’ve been wanting, and I think that’s how it’s supposed to be,” the QB said.

MORE NFL: Eagles Jalen Hurts Responds To ESPN Report Detailing Relationship With Nick Sirianni

Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News