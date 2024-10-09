Eagles Quarterback Has "Moment Of Harmony" With Nick Sirianni
PHILADELPHIA – Something, or someone got into Jalen Hurts during the bye week. Whatever it was, the perceived frost over the relationship between the Eagles quarterback and head coach Nick Sirianni has seemingly thawed, perhaps even completely melted away.
Hurts seemed to give his head coach a vote of confidence.
From the very question of his press conference on Wednesday, when asked an innocuous question about how he spent they bye week, Hurts praised his coach.
He said he had “great moments” with Sirianni during the time away. The QB called the bye week “probably one of the most efficient bye weeks I’ve been a part of in my career, being able to share those moments and talk through some things and build.”
He claimed the moments happened organically.
“I feel it was something that just happened,” he said.
Hurts wouldn’t elaborate what those things were that needed talk through or what exactly what happened during the summit, except to say that he and Sirianni are the two leaders of the team.
“I’m happy and fortunate that we were able to come together in harmony and have the same goal in mind and try to get this thing right,” he said. “I have a ton of confidence in him, a ton of confidence in what he brings, and everything he’s been able to accomplish, and just continue to press on with that.
“Everybody goes through different moments, everybody experiences adversity, but we’ve experienced different levels of adversity together and we’re excited for what’s to come.”
This wasn’t Hurts not supporting his coach, something he has seemingly done in some previous press conferences over the past year-plus. This was a full-on Kumbaya.
So, short of an unreported alien invasion that can inhabit a human’s body, what gives?
Some speculation:
-Hurts doesn’t want to be known as a coach-killer, like what seemingly happened in New York, where Aaron Rodgers wasn’t pleased with his coach Robert Saleh, a situation that led to Saleh’s firing.
-Owner Jeffrey Lurie talked to his young quarterback about pulling from the same side of the rope in order to get where this team wants to go.
-Hurts came to that realization by himself.
Whatever it was, it was a noticeable change.
“Coach Sirianni talked about the details (Wednesday) and I think that’s what it comes down to, from timing to communication,” said Hurts, again in seeming lockstep with his coach, “everyone being on the same page in terms of what play’s called and how we execute that play, defining it, and let the talent take over when it’s time to.”
More NFL: Eagles' Most Indispensable Player Is Cleared For Takeoff Vs. Browns