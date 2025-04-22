Eagles-Rams Trade Would Replace Fan-Favorite
What are the Philadelphia Eagles going to do this week?
Recently, there’s been a lot chatter about what the Eagles could do in the NFL Draft. Philadelphia has 20 picks in the next two draft classes which has led to some buzz about potential trades. ESPN's Adam Schefter even talked about the possibility of packaging some of the picks together to land a veteran.
On top of the speculation about draft picks, the Eagles have also been talked about on the trade market a lot when it has come to tight end Dallas Goedert. He has one more year on his four-year, $57 million deal.
It's NFL Draft week and there's obviously been a lot of speculation about what moves could be made. Mock drafts pop up at a near-endless rate and writers and insiders alike try to predict what will happen. Most of the speculation will never happen, but it is interesting to see how people view each team.
For example, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dan Roche shared a mock draft in which the Eagles traded up with the Los Angeles Rams for the No. 26 pick in order to draft Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.
"No. 26. Trade! Eagles (from Rams): Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan," Roche said. "Dallas Goedert is all but out of Philadelphia, and Grant Calcaterra ain’t it. The Birds trade No. 32 and No. 96 (3rd round) to the Rams and tab Loveland, a big-body volume pass catcher in the Zach Ertz, Brock Bowers mold. He can run any route on the tree, and very tough to bring down with the ball in his hands."
With all of the Goedert trade chatter, this would be a great way to infuse the roster with a young playmaker at a difficult position.
