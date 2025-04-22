NFL Expert Thinks 'Disruptor' Is Dropping To Eagles
It's going to be a big weeks for the Philadelphia Eagles.
By the time the week ends, there will be a handful of new members of the franchise. Howie Roseman has hit it out of the park recently. How will he follow up his 2024 performance that brought not only one, but two different NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to town?
ESPN's Jordan Reid predicted the Eagles will strike gold with Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen dropping to Philadelphia.
"No. 32. Philadelphia Eagles," Reid said. "Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss. Once again, the Eagles can wait in the background while the best players on their board fall to them. Nolen is an explosive pass rusher who could step right into the void left by Milton Williams and Brandon Graham. Nolen is a true pressure generator who can easily penetrate the first level and disrupt the timing of opposing offenses. His 6.5 sacks in 2024 tied for the third most in the FBS among defensive tackles. He would add another disrupter to a defensive line that was the catalyst for Philly's Super Bowl win."
He was an All-American in 2024 after racking up 6.5 sacks and 48 total tackles for Ole Miss. Overall, he finished his college career with 11.5 sacks, 114 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, four passes defended, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 35 games played across three years for Ole Miss.