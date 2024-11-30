Eagles-Ravens: Players To Watch With Final Score Prediction In Week 13
PHILADELPHIA – This should be a fun time by the Inner Harbor late Sunday afternoon when two of the NFL’s best teams meet in a Week 13 firecracker of a game (4:25 p.m./CBS). Both teams are good enough to make the Super Bowl, and maybe, this could be a SB preview. That’s not a stretch.
Here’s more:
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. Just 67 yards separate the league’s top two running backs, with Saquon Barkley at the top with 1,392 yards and Henry at 1,325. They are also 1-2 in total yards, though Barkley is far ahead of Henry, 1,649 to 1,421. What does a running back like Barkley do for an encore after putting up 255 yards rushing and 302 total yards last week vs. the Rams? We’re about to find out.
Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson. The quarterbacks are at the top of their games, with Jackson leading the league with total touchdowns at 30 (27 passing, three rushing) and Hurts fourth (13 passing, 11 rushing). Hurts has thrown only one interception in the last eight games. Jackson has just three all season to Hurts' five.
Eagles offensive line. They will face the league’s top-ranked run defense, so winning their matchups will be paramount if Philly wants to flex its muscle as the NFL’s top-ranked run offense, averaging 193 yards per game.
Jordan Davis and Kyle Hamilton. The Eagles moved up to draft Davis 13th overall in 2022. The Ravens followed up by taking Hamilton with the next pick, 14th overall. The Eagles weren’t taking a safety with their first-round pick because they never do, but Hamilton has been the more productive player, already earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last year. Davis is the anchor on the defensive line with a defense ranked first in the league. Still, he played just 15 snaps last week.
Isaiah Rodgers. The cornerback will step in for Darius Slay, who is out with a concussion. He will be tested by a trio of receivers – Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Diontae Johnson – who have combined for 12 touchdowns this season. It’s Rodgers’ second start of the season in place of Slay.
QUESTIONS
-Will the Eagles win in Baltimore for the first time in franchise history? It’s only been three times that they have played the Ravens in their backyard, but Philly is 0-2-1 there in a series that dates to 1997.
-Will Jalen Hurts attempt more than 30 passes in a game? The quarterback hasn’t thrown 30 passes in a game since losing in Tampa on Sept. 29.
PREDICTION
The Eagles have won seven in a row and probably don’t get enough credit for beating Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Cincinnati, and Matthew Stafford and the Rams in Los Angeles. Now, they have to go to Baltimore and beat Lamar Jackson and the 8-4 Ravens after the emotional loss of veteran leader Brandon Graham. Add in that Jackson is 23-1 in his career against NFC teams, and it doesn’t stack up well for the Eagles.
Ravens 27, Eagles 26
Season record: 6-5
