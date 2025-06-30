Eagles 'Red Flag' Emerging After Super Bowl Win
There arguably isn't a team more built to contend in 2025 right now than the Philadelphia Eagles.
Even with the losses of the offseason, the Eagles' offense looks pretty similar to last year and there was so much depth on defense last year that a good chunk of the losses will be filled by internal candidates who have already been in the team's system for at least a year.
Philadelphia added some interesting pieces in free agency like Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Adoree' Jackson. The Eagles also thrived in the NFL Draft. Although the Eagles lost guys like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams along with Darius Slay and CJ Gardner-Johnson, they are going to be fine if the team stays healthy. While this is the case, it's a slow point in the offseason so every detail of each team has gotten analyzed to death.
The Eagles are in a fantastic position, but CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin shared a column highlighting red flags for each contender and talked about the Eagles' turnover on defense.
"Philadelphia Eagles: Defensive turnover," Benjamin said. "Vic Fangio was the perfect man to oversee the Eagles defense in 2024, bringing discipline and tenacity back to a unit that had become practically lifeless. Now he'll be charged with defending the Birds' crown while likely overseeing new starters at every level of the lineup. Returning youngsters like Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith Jr. and Quinyon Mitchell should keep the unit abuzz, but Fangio may need veteran Band-Aids like Azeez Ojulari and Adoree' Jackson to help keep the ship afloat early on. It's just the cost of fielding a championship roster."
It's tough to lose any pieces, but the Eagles already had the deepest roster in football. Everything is going to be alright if they stay healthy.