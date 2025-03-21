Eagles Reportedly Have Several Offensive Linemen Scheduled For Top-30 Visits
Think the Eagles are sniffing around offensive linemen just for the fun of it, think again. Four names have emerged as top-30 visits leading up to the NFL draft on April 24, per reports, and top-30 visits are serious business for general manager Howie Roseman and his front office.
In 2023, they had Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Tyler Steen, and Kelee Ringo in for top-30 visits. All four became Eagles in the draft.
Last year, the Eagles invited Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jalyx Hunt, Ainias Smith, and Johnny Wilson in for a visit. They all turned into Eagles weeks later.
The Eagles have drafted an offensive lineman in seven straight drafts, but the last one to come in the first round was 12 years ago when they plucked Lane Johnson fourth overall. With the 32nd pick in this year’s draft, barring a patented Howie Roseman trade, this could be the year they take one in the first round.
The four who are reportedly coming to Philly for a visit are Orgon’s Josh Conerly, North Carolia State’s Anthony Belton, Purdue’s Marcus Mbow, and Iowa State’s Jalen Travis.
Here’s more on each:
-Conerly is the No. 38 prospect on NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 prospects 3.0. He is 6-5, 311 pounds, and has made 28 starts over the previous two seasons at left tackle.
“Conerly has an athletic frame with solid bulk and long arms,” wrote Jeremiah. “…In the pass game, he pops out of his stance with quick feet and is patient with his hands. He can cut off speed rushers and effectively redirect versus counters. He does have some hip tightness and lacks ideal sink and bend.”
-Belton isn’t considered a first-round pick, but he could be available on Day 2 of the draft, and is large at 6-6, 336. He might be the type of project that offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland longs to have.
-Mbow is 6-4, 303, which could have him ticketed for guard at the next level despite playing right tackle all of last year. He did play 20 games at right guard over his previous two seasons. His athleticism would be a perfect fit for teams, including the Eagles. He is the 50th-ranked prospect in Jeremiah’s top 50 prospects.
“Has the movement skills of a tight end; he’s at his best in space,” Jeremiah writes. “In the run game, he has the speed and agility to cut off from the back side and he gets to the second level in a hurry on combos and pulls.”
-Travis is even bigger than Belton at 6-8, 339 pounds. He is likely a third-day pick in the draft and could even fit better at guard. Heck, Mekhi Becton handled it, so maybe in Stoutland’s class, he can make that transition. Right out of the gate, he could fill a swing tackle position that was left vacant when Fred Johnson signed with the Jaguars in free agency.
