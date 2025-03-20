Ex-Eagles Player Recounts Time In Philly And Winning Super Bowl
Just like the Eagles are making players available during the offseason, so are the Minnesota Vikings, who introduced Isaiah Rodgers to the media earlier in the week, not long after the former Eagles cornerback had a tattoo carved into the back of his calf to always remember the Eagles’ 40-22 beatdown of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
“It took about four hours (to get the tattoo), but I gotta figure out where I’m gonna put the next one at, though,” he said, wearing a Vikings hat and the belief that his new team will win a Super Bowl over the next two years. If so, it would be the first time they will have done that. The last time Minnesota even made a Super Bowl was in 1977.
So, that would be something if Rodgers, 27, could be a part of that after signing a two-year contract worth $11 million that could go as high as $15 with $8M guaranteed. That was too rich for the Eagles’ offseason fiscal approach.
The cornerback was one of several defections from the Eagles’ top-ranked defense that helped Philly win its second Super Bowl in seven years.
His time with the Eagles meant a lot to him, because general manager Howie Roseman was the one who brought him in shortly after he was suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy following the 2022 season. Rodgers sat out all of 2023, but when he returned, he proved to be a valuable reserve in the Eagles’ run to winning Super Bowl LIX.
He talked about what he learned from the Eagles in his one season, and the suspension.
“Just understanding how to be a teammate, with being out a year and coming back and playing ball again, so learning how to be a good teammate on and off the field no matter what your role is, being prepared and ready for when your moment comes,” he said.
“I think that showed me a lot last year, the role I had and being part of a great organization over there and coming out with a Super Bowl. It was a great experience.”
And his one favorite moment from Feb. 9 in New Orleans?
“Probably at the end when you finally see the confetti and you have your family with you, and realize that’s a moment that will last forever,” he said.
“Nobody can take it away from you. It was never a play or anything that I’ll always remember but I’ll sure remember that moment when the confetti went off and finally holding that Vince Lombardi Trophy was the best feeling.”
