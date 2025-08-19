Eagles Reunion? Analyst Wants Champion Back In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles have four quarterbacks on the roster right now.
Jalen Hurts is the starter followed by some variation of Tanner McKee, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Kyle McCord. While this is the case, FanSided's Nick Halden made a bold -- and very unlikely -- suggestion that the Eagles should reunite with former No. 2 pick and Super Bowl champion Carson Wentz.
"The Eagles should consider bringing back veteran QB Carson Wentz," Halden said. "The idea of bringing back Wentz isn't going to sit well with some Eagles fans based on the quarterback's complicated history in Philly. There was a time the veteran was among the city's most popular figures, appearing to be on an MVP path. Obviously, this isn't how things played out with the organization, soon turning to Jalen Hurts and Wentz bouncing around the league.
Could the Eagles bring an old friend back to town?
"While the veteran is no longer a starter, it does objectively improve the roster and give your team a better chance. Replacing McCord and Thompson-Robinson with Wentz gives you a legitimate wildcard to win games if Hurts were to go down for more than a handful of snaps. With this in mind, Philly fans should be willing to overlook how things ended and welcome the quarterback with open arms. It doesn't have to be a splashy move or one that demands much speculation. Hurts is a Super Bowl champion and far above being questioned. Bringing in Wentz isn't going to make waves or have fans questioning obvious leadership."
Wentz was a star with Philadelphia. But, the Eagles moved on. His final season with the team was in 2020. He has success here and was a part of the Super Bowl-winning team, but the Eagles have four quarterbacks already. Unless the team were to do something like trading McKee and Thompson-Robinson, this move doesn't make much sense right now. There are other questions for the team to address before the season starts. The quarterback position is very close to the bottom of the totem pole simply because Hurts is the guy and there's no doubting that.
Sure, there can be an argument saying what about an injury to Hurts? Right now as the roster currently is constructed, there is depth behind him. Wentz was great but there isn't room for him on the roster right now.
More NFL: Rookie Injury Concern Could Lead Eagles To All-Pro