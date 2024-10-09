Eagles Rival Predicted To Land Ex-Philadelphia Star In Blockbuster Trade
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles has been in trade rumors since before the 2024 National Football League season even kicked off.
We now are in Week 6 of the 2024 season, and trade chatter is about to pick up to an even higher level. The trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and there surely will be plenty of movement across the league. A former Eagles star even could be the top player on the move.
Former Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick has been in trade rumors ever since Philadelphia dealt him to the New York Jets. He hasn't reported to New York and is holding out. There really is no end in sight, and if this continues, their best bet will be to trade him and recoup assets.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed the NFC East rival Washington Commanders among "potential suitors" if he does end up getting dealt.
"When a pass-rusher who has topped 10 sacks in each of the past four seasons is available, he's going to stay at the top of our list," Knox said. "Haason Reddick should be available for any reasonable offer the Jets can get. New York traded for Reddick from the Eagles this offseason, but the 30-year-old wants a new contract and has not reported since taking his initial physical...
"The Washington Commanders may also want to kick the tires on a Reddick trade. Washington is a surprising 4-1, thanks largely to the stellar play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Adding Reddick could help balance out the team and improve its 20th-ranked scoring defense. The Commanders have $26.1 million in available cap space and could afford to make Reddick more than just a short-term addition. Potential Suitors: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders."
Reddick hasn't played in a game yet this season but he will be someone to watch over the next few weeks.
