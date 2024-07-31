Eagles' Rookie CB Is Ready For Any Role
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is on record with his counterintuitive defensive approach. The well-regarded defensive mind turns conventional wisdom on its head by throwing the kitchen sink at his players to see what they can handle. From there, things are pared back when teaching and evaluations turns into preparation to win the next game.
There is no better example of the Fangio philosophy this year than Quinyon Mitchell, the No. 22 overall pick in April's draft.
Mitchell has played every cornerback position during the Eagles' first five training camp practices, outside the numbers at both left and right CB, the slot, and as an inside player in dime looks. He's also been purposefully matched up with All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown in one-on-one work. Over the past two practices, the Toledo product took the majority of first-team reps as the nickel cornerback.
“I think I handled it well," Mitchell said. "I've played corner, nickel, and dime, so I'm just learning every spot. I'm learning every position, so I feel really good."
Mitchell, 23, had a signature moment during Tuesday's first padded practice when he locked down Brown to the point that quarterback Jalen Hurts ate the football on a one-on-one rep, a rare occurrence in that kind of drill.
The rookie celebrated with a post-rep stare down at the Eagles' best pure football player.
It was reminiscent of the spring when the typically quiet Mitchell all of a sudden unleashed "trash route" at Brown after a win, perhaps flashing the confidence to presume he is already equipped to deal with the NFL's best.
In the rematch on Tuesday, Brown showed just how good he is with a circus one-handed catch at the back of the end zone that was ruled out of bounds because Mitchell's coverage provided little room to place the throw.
“Every day I come out against A.J., I just try and compete,” Mitchell said. “He’s one of the best in the game, so I know I’m getting good work. Every chance I get to go against him, I’ll just go out and compete and try to raise the bar.”
The odds of Mitchell becoming a Day 1 starter are growing. Barring injury, it's almost inconceivable that Mitchell won't be on the field against Jordan Love and Co. on Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The slot is most likely going to be Mitchell's path to that end game, a shift from the pre-camp thinking of Mitchell trying to best Kelee Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers opposite Darius Slay with fellow rookie Cooper DeJean providing the competition for veteran Avonte Maddox in the slot.
The in-house thinking changed with DeJean suffering a hamstring injury during pre-camp training, something that's expected to cost the former Iowa star about three weeks, a timetable DeJean is a week into.
Mitchell didn't take any reps in the slot during the spring when DeJean was healthy.
"No reps [inside]," Mitchell said. "They've been throwing it at me [now] but I feel like I've been handling the ropes. ... "I said 'Let's take it on. Let's do it."
Five practices into his own NFL career, Mitchell has already established himself as the Eagles' most versatile CB, meaning Week 1 may be the slot, and by Weeks 5 or 6 he may be back outside especially if DeJean can ramp up quickly. There's sure to be plenty of dime work as well for Mitchell.
The only certainty to Mitchell's role it that he will be on the field for the Eagles.
"Wherever they put me They put me at corner. They can put me out there at nickel or dime," Mitchell said. "I'm just ready for it."