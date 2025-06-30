Eagles Rookie Doing Best To Stay Patient Waiting For Return To Field
ALLENTOWN – Jihaad Campbell is chomping at the bit to get back on the field and show his teammates what he can do and prove that Howie Roseman and his staff made the right decision to take trade up one spot in the draft to select him the first round last April.
He also knows he has to be patient.
“Every athlete can vouch for this, but we always feel like 'dang I wanna get back out there,'” he said during DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game on Saturday. “God has a story for everybody, especially for my journey. I got hurt. It's just all about rehab and taking it one day at a time. Just trusting in God's faith and God's journey, so I can be the best version of myself.
“The biggest goal is to get back, get back healthy, making sure I'm strong and have a good mentality going into camp.”
Players report to training camp on July 22 with the first day of practice set for July 23. Having had surgery to repair a torn left labrum in March, it’s unlikely Campbell will be ready to go until sometime in August at the earliest since rehab for a repair like that is typically four to six months. Being 21 and an elite athlete, however, could increase Campbell’s return to the field.
Campbell, for now, is just enjoying back in the area where he grew up in Gloucester Township, N.J., playing for the team he rooted for growing up.
“It's been going well, especially since being on a great team - a team that just won the Super Bowl,” he said. “What more can you ask for? For me, it's just about taking it all in and just being where our feet are and being right in the moment.”
The moment is learning the scheme from defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, his position coach, linebacker coach Bobby King, and his teammates in the linebacker room.
“Everybody came to me with open arms, allowed me to be myself,” said Campbell. “We got a great LB group. (Zack) Baun, (Nakobe) Dean, (Jeremiah) Trotter, they're leading the pack. Guys like me, (rookie) Smeal Mondon, (undrafted rookie) Lance Dixon Jr., we're coming in and willing to learn.”
Though head coach Nick Sirianni said at minicamp on June 10 that he is “excited to have him in whatever role that he's going to execute and we know that he's versatile and is able to do multiple things,” Campbell seems ticketed for linebacker early in his career, rather than an outside edge.
