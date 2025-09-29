Eagles Rookie Linebacker Living Up To First-Round Status
TAMPA, Fla. – Saying it once wasn’t enough for Zack Baun when he was asked about the play of rookie Jihaad Campbell following the Eagles’ 31-25 nail-biting win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
“That dude’s getting better and better, said Baun. “And better and better.”
Baun went on to say that he doesn’t even think Campbell understands just how well he has played after just four NFL games, and how good he can be.
“I’m just trying to execute the best I can and be a great reason why they drafted a linebacker to this room," said Campbell. "I truly appreciate all of these players backing me up about it, having my back, trusting me to make plays along with them.”
Campbell made two huge plays in helping the Eagles reach 4-0. A week after making eight tackles jn a win over the Los Angeles Rams, he forced the Bucs into making two turnovers. They hadn’t committed a single one through their first three games.
“Jihaad is a helluva player,” said defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. “First person in, last person out. He encouraged me to work harder as a person. It’s showing up on the field. He’s a great rookie, great energy, and glad to have him on my team.”
Jihaad Campbell's Two Turnovers Turn Tide Of Game
Campbell’s first turnover was a forced fumble on Tampa’s first possession of the second half. All the momentum was in the home team’s favor after getting a 77-yard touchdown from receiver Emeka Egbuka to make it 24-13. Their defense then got a sack from Vita Vea to force an Eagles punt.
Kameron Johnson returned the punt 46 yards to put the Bucs at the 17. That’s when Campbell, on second down, popped the ball loose from Bucky Irvin. Kelee Ringo fell on it, and the Eagles were in business at Tampa’s 25 and eventually scored to make it 31-13.
“I was just thinking about the ball all day,” said Campbell. “…When he went down, just by watching tape, (Irving), he was always loose with the ball. So, we worked a drill back in practice. Once he was running, I got off the block, and I knew all I had to do was try to get my hand in there, and see what could happen. …I just tried to tackle-punch as hard as I could.”
Campbell’s second was an end zone interception. The situation was dire with the Bucs on the march as the clock ticked to the halfway point of the fourth. All Tampa needed was a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 31-31. They reached the Eagles' 11 on eight plays.
It was on the ninth play that the pass rush forced Baker Mayfield to roll to his right. The Bucs QB then tried to force a throw to Chris Godwin in the end zone. Campbell was waiting and caught it while falling to the ground just inside the pylon.
“I’d seen the ball in the air, and it was one of those things where Coach (Nick) Sirianni talks about getting to your back shoulder and getting to your back,” said Campbell. “As soon as I caught it, that’s what I tried to do. That’s what happened. I appreciate our D-line just putting pressure on Baker Mayfield. He’s a guy that likes to run around a lot, and just throughout the chaos, he threw it up in the air and it was picked.”
It wasn’t a perfect game from Campbell, who was in one-on-once coverage and allowed Irving to get a step on him for a 72-yard touchdown pass.
“That’s something I tried to teach him, but it’s kind of something you have to go through to experience it yourself,” said Baun. “When you have a play like that, it was a scramble drill. The guy had a step on you. It was a good ball, good catch, you just have to drop it. The longer you let that stuff linger, the worse you play, so the quicker you can drop plays like that, the better. He’ll definitely learn from that.”
