Eagles Roster Update: Duo On Chopping Block?
Things are starting to heat up across the National Football League.
On Wednesday, there was a slew of trades. The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t get involved, but they did make a trade earlier in the week by acquiring John Metchie III from the Houston Texans.
The Eagles are going to have a busy few weeks ahead. With the Eagles' front office being as aggressive as it is, it wouldn't be a shock to see another deal or two. But, Philadelphia also will have to trim its roster down to 53 players ahead of August 26th. Who could be cut? CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr wrote a column highlighting 14 veterans who are in danger of getting cut and both Azeez Ojulari and Adoree' Jackson made the list.
Will the Eagles cut one of their veteran additions?
"EDGE Azeez Ojulari," Kerr said. "Ojulari had a slow start to camp, but performed well in the joint practices against the Browns over the past week. He even had a sack in Saturday's preseason game. While Ojulari is currently the No. 4 edge rusher on the depth chart, he's expected to be part of the edge rusher rotation in Philadelphia. It's unlikely he gets cut, unless the Eagles trade for an edge rusher prior to the season. That could make Ojulari expendable...
"CB Adoree' Jackson. The CB2 battle is still going on in Philadelphia, and Jackson is the oldest cornerback in the war at 29 years old. He's outperformed Kelee Ringo, but the Eagles did trade for Jakorian Bennett to compete for those starter reps. Bennett is starting to get looks with the first team. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio appears not to be a fan of Jackson, making his chances to win the starting job even harder. Making just $1.5 million, Jackson could be expendable if the Eagles go with younger options (like Eli Ricks)."
If either were to get cut, the more likely option seems to be Jackson at this point, but there isn't a guarantee that either get released. The Eagles are going to have tough decisions to make, and these two are on the bubble, at the very least.