Eagles Running Back Brings Back Memories From Last Season In Beating Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles superstar broke loose for his first 100-yard rushing game and first TD run of 60-plus yards - just like he did so often last year.

Ed Kracz

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates scoring a touchdown with running back Saquon Barkley (26) in the second quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA – Saquon Barkley broke through the line, leaving the piano he was carrying on his back in his wake. Sixty-five yards later he was in the end zone. Touchdown. It felt like old times. Like last year.

“I’d be lying to you if I said it wasn’t like, finally,” said the Eagles running back who averaged 10.7 yards per run and racked up 150 yards rushing in a 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

“But yeah, I loved it, one, because it starts up front. Go back and watch the film and see how the O-line blocked on that play. It was amazing.”

Finally, indeed. Barkley had seven games with touchdown runs of 60-plus yards last year, which is an NFL record. This was his first of the season. So were his 100-plus yards rushing after collecting 11 of those a season ago.

Saquon Barkley Never Altered Routine

Saquon Barkley
Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Barkley never altered his in-season training regimen during the first seven games when he wasn't doing Barkley-esque things. He said he continued doing what he always does.

“You guys see it on Thursday, I’m working on my speed,” he said. “That’s important. When stuff’s not going your way, you can’t lose focus on that. You gotta stay detailed on that, continue to stay with your routine and following the process. I had an opportunity (Sunday).”

His 65-yard touchdown run, on just the second play of the game after the Eagles received the opening kickoff, gave the Eagles a jolt of momentum, and it put the Giants on their heels. New York would tie it 7-7, but the Eagles kept running Barkley and took a 21-10 lead at halftime. After two quarters, the running back already had his first 100-yard game secured with 107 yards on 10 runs.

“He’s a sparkplug and you can feel the energy go through the team,” said Eagles center Brett Toth.

Barkley had just 14 runs, leaving after three quarters with a groin injury.

“I wasn’t worried about it. I came off, but nothing crazy,” he said. “It’s a long season. I tried my best. I always listen to the trainers and the coaches, and they felt like they could (finish) the game without me. It was fun to be a cheerleader on the sideline.”

Barkley and the Eagles, now 6-2 and firmly in first place in the NFC East, have a week off thanks to their bye. They don’t play again until Nov. 10, on Monday Night Football in Green Bay.

