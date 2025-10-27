Eagles' Dallas Goedert Celebrates National Tight End Day In Big Way
PHILADELPHIA – It was national tight end day, for those who celebrate. Dallas Goedert did. The Eagles tight end had another day to remember, scoring a pair of touchdowns in a 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.
Goedert had touchdowns from 6 and 17 yards. He had a two-touchdown game last month in a win against the Buccaneers. He has seven touchdowns this season, which is a new career high by five.
“Keep it going,” he said when asked how he feels about shattering his career high with nine games still to play. “Let’s get some more. …It’s been cool.
"They’ve been letting me get the ball and use my big body to fall into the end zone. I did that on the first touchdown (Sunday). We can score in many different ways. We have a lot of different people. I was just going to try to make the most of my opportunities.”
Tight End Becoming Red-Zone Threat
National Tight End Day started in 2018 and is celebrated on the fourth weekend of October. It began in 2018 as a joke between 49ers teammates George Kittle, Garrett Celek, and Jimmy Garoppolo after a game where both tight ends scored touchdowns.
Goedert has been celebrating seemingly every weekend. The Eagles are using him more in the red zone than previous seasons. Perhaps that is something you can credit offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo for implementing.
With the big tight end being utilized in the red zone, the Eagles sit atop the NFL with turning red-zone trips into touchdowns.
They were 3-for-3 against the Giants and are now 17-for-20. Six of Goedert's seven touchdowns have come inside the 20.
“Ultimately, Kevin has to call the plays that he feels give us the best chance to win there and succeed there,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “I think we've done a good job of being efficient down there … what we've done has been efficient in both the pass and the run down there, even though maybe we haven't had the 10-yard runs or anything, but we've kept the ball moving forward. … Dallas has obviously been really good down there.”
Perhaps the best play call from Patullo this season came from the 17-yard line when, after four straight running plays, Hurts faked a handoff to Tank Bigsby, rolled right, and had a wide-open space to run if he chose to. Instead, Goedert was behind a Giants defense that bit hard on the play-action. Hurts hit him for an easy 17-yard touchdown to make the score 31-13 early in the fourth quarter.
“He's unreal,” said left tackle Jordan Mailata. How many TDs does he have? (Bleeping) unreal. And we almost didn't bring him back! Can you believe that? How funny is that. The guy is unreal and I'm not surprised.
“He works his ass off during the week. We're lucky to have the people that we have in this room, because they are hard workers. This sets the culture for the young guys because hard work is always rewarded.”
More NFL: Brett Toth Was Man In Middle Of Eagles' Punishing Rushing Attack