Eagles-Saints Predicted To Swing Draft Day Blockbuster
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have the No. 32 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft, but could there be a trade on the way?
Philadelphia is in an intriguing spot. Even with all of the losses of the offseason, the Eagles arguably have the most talented roster in football. Philadelphia just took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and it's been an active offseason so far full of pickups and losses.
There's plenty more time left in the offseason and it's already been hinted that more moves could be on the way. But, what does that mean?
The National Football League Draft is just about three weeks away and that's going to be the next big moment of the offseason. As we approach the draft, mock drafts are popping up left and right. This is the case each year and it's fun and interesting to see how some of the top analysts in the league think the draft could go.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein shared his third mock draft of the offseason so far on Tuesday and predicted that the Eagles will end up trading the No. 32 pick to the New Orleans Saints.
"No. 32 pick New Orleans Saints - Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss QB," Zierlein said. "Projected trade with Philadelphia Eagles. With teams like the Giants (No. 34 overall) and Raiders (No. 37) sitting in front of the Saints (No. 40) in the second round, New Orleans swaps with the Eagles to land a quarterback."
Dart is one of the hottest prospects right now and has been tied to a handful of teams. New Orleans currently has the No. 9 pick in the draft but that seems a little high for Dart. But, this seems like a near-perfect solution for them. In this mock draft, they would land high-end talent at No. 9 as well as the potential quarterback of the future.
